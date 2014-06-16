Gazprom files lawsuit in Stockholm court to recover Ukraine debt

MOSCOW, June 16 Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit at the Stockholm arbitration court to try to recover Ukraine's $4.5 billion debt for gas.

Gazprom said earlier on Monday that Ukraine had failed to pay at least part of its gas debts by a 0600 GMT deadline and would now have to pay up front for deliveries, suggesting that supplies could be cut as it had not received payments for June. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)