版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 15:00 BJT

Gazprom files lawsuit in Stockholm court to recover Ukraine debt

MOSCOW, June 16 Russian gas exporter Gazprom said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit at the Stockholm arbitration court to try to recover Ukraine's $4.5 billion debt for gas.

Gazprom said earlier on Monday that Ukraine had failed to pay at least part of its gas debts by a 0600 GMT deadline and would now have to pay up front for deliveries, suggesting that supplies could be cut as it had not received payments for June. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐