Russia's Gazprom says not able to supply all gas requested by Poland

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields fall on central bank minutes

(Updates with final prices, Mexican peso) SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut, while Mexico's peso sagged following aggressive comments by Donald Trump on trade. According to the minutes, weak economic activity in Brazil could allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the present 100 basis-p