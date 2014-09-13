版本:
Russia's Gazprom says not able to supply all gas requested by Poland

MOSCOW Sep 13 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Saturday that it is not able at present to supply all the gas requested by Polish gas importer PGNiG .

"They are requesting the maximum, and we are only able to supply closer to the daily minimum," a Gazprom spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Pravin Char)
