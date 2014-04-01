Russia plans to build undersea gas pipeline to Crimea - newspaper

MOSCOW, April 1 Russia plans to build an
undersea gas pipeline to Crimea and could construct three power
stations on the Black Sea peninsula following its annexation
from Ukraine, Energy Minister Alexander Novak was on Tuesday
quoted as saying.
Novak told the Kommersant business newspaper the three power
stations could have a total capacity of 1,320 megawatts, and
the cost could be up to 100 billion roubles ($2.9 billion).
The natural gas pipeline, which could cost up to 6 billion
roubles to build, would have a capacity of up to 2 billion cubic
metres a year, he said.
An Energy Ministry spokeswoman confirmed Novak had made the
comments to Kommersant.
Novak also said Russian state gas company Gazprom
would cover all the costs for the construction of the pipeline
to Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia although the United
Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring
invalid the referendum that backed union with Russia.
Gazprom will also take part in a tender on the privatisation
of local energy company Chernomorneftegaz, he added.
An Energy Ministry spokeswoman confirmed Novak comments to
Kommersant. Gazprom declined comment.
Business daily Vedomosti daily quoted an unnamed Energy
Ministry official as saying Gazprom could build a 400-km (250
mile) pipeline from the southern Russian city of Krasnodar to
Sevastopol, Crimea's main city, with an annual capacity of 10
billion cubic metres.
Vedomosti said another option for providing energy to Crimea
was to lay a pipeline from Anapa, another southern Russian city.
It said the cost of this project would be about $200-$300
million.
($1 = 35.1384 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)