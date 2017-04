MOSCOW May 14 Russia's Gazprom said on Wednesday it was talking to its clients about possibly moving to rouble payments, but that it would not make any change unilaterally.

"We are conducting certain consultations with our clients. This is a bilateral process, one cannot unilaterally present a bill in roubles, it needs to be agreed with clients," spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said. (reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)