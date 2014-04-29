版本:
Gazprom says any further sanctions could hit business

MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that any expansion of the Western-imposed sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine could lead to adverse consequences for its business and shares.

Gazprom and its managers have not been sanctioned by the United States or Europe over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

The company, which meets 30 percent of Europe's gas demand, also said in its financial report that a pricing disagreement with Kiev could potentially lead to a disruption of its gas exports to Europe through pipelines crossing Ukraine.

