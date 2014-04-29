Gazprom says any further sanctions could hit business

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, April 29 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday that any expansion of the Western-imposed sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine could lead to adverse consequences for its business and shares.
Gazprom and its managers have not been sanctioned by the United States or Europe over Russia's involvement in Ukraine.
The company, which meets 30 percent of Europe's gas demand, also said in its financial report that a pricing disagreement with Kiev could potentially lead to a disruption of its gas exports to Europe through pipelines crossing Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company