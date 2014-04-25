Germany's Merkel tells Putin she expects Russia to stand by Geneva deal

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, April 25 Germany's Angela Merkel told Russia's Vladimir Putin in a call on Friday she is gravely concerned about eastern Ukraine and expects Russia to honour the agreement struck in Geneva and urge pro-Russia militia to disarm, her spokesman said.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert also told reporters on Friday that Russia had done nothing to implement the agreement.
"Whoever follows events realistically and clearly must conclude.... that what has happened since the Geneva agreement, particularly from the Russian side or from the side of the pro-Russian separatists is absolutely disappointing. Russia had the chance, and still has the chance, to state its support for the Geneva deal and use its considerable influence in eastern Ukraine. None of this has happened." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.