Allegations against Gunvor co-founder cause bewilderment - Kremlin

MOSCOW Nov 6 Allegations of money-laundering against Gennady Timchenko, the co-founder of the trading house Gunvor, cause bewilderment and are seen as attacks on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Thursday.

"The West does it continuously," Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "And we cannot express anything but bewilderment."

He added that he had no detailed information about the case but the Kremlin treats it as yet another attack on Putin. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)