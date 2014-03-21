UPDATE 1-Shell to keep trading with Gunvor - email

(Adds no comment from Shell)
LONDON, March 21 Royal Dutch Shell
traders are allowed to keep dealing with commodities trading
house Gunvor after the United States imposed sanctions on its
co-founder, Shell said in an internal email seen on Friday by
Reuters.
Shell declined to comment on the email. "We don't comment on
leaked information," a Shell spokesman said.
The email said Shell had been able to review the status of
Gunvor following the imposition on Thursday of U.S. sanctions
against Gunvor co-founder Gennady Timchenko.
"Following verification of the divestment of Mr Timchenko's
shareholding in Gunvor, transactions with Gunvor are not
affected by the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Mr. Timchenko,"
it said.
"Transactions with Gunvor can therefore proceed
unrestricted."
