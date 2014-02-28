UK's Hague to hold talks in Ukraine on Sunday with new leadership

BRIEF-CVC Capital agrees to acquire 80 pct stake in Breitling SA
* CVC Fund vi has agreed to acquire an 80 pct stake in Breitling SA
LONDON Feb 28 British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday he would travel to Ukraine at the weekend to hold talks with the new leadership, after Prime Minister David Cameron told Russia to respect the volatile nation's territorial integrity.
"Have just spoken to Acting President (Oleksander) Turchinov. I will travel to Kyiv on Sunday for talks with the new government," Hague said on Twitter.
Hague's announcement followed a phone call between Cameron and Russian President Vladimir Putin in which the British government said the two men had agreed that the elections that the interim government has pledged to hold were the best way to secure a positive future for Ukraine.
LONDON, April 28 CVC Capital Partners has agreed to take control of Swiss watchmaker Breitling in a deal that sees another iconic Swiss brand lose independence.
ZURICH, April 28 Activists from environment group Greenpeace gatecrashed Credit Suisse's annual shareholder meeting on Friday to protest against the Swiss bank's dealings with companies behind the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).