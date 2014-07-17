WRAPUP 1-US slaps toughest sanctions yet on Russia, targets Putin allies

* New US sanctions target Putin allies
* Russian shares and rouble fall
* Russia warns it will hit back
(Adds Russian reaction, shares and rouble fall)
By Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, July 16 President Barack
Obama imposed the toughest U.S. sanctions yet on Russia,
striking at the heart of Vladimir Putin's powerbase by targeting
companies closest to him over what Washington says is Moscow's
failure to curb violence in Ukraine.
By imposing penalties on Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft, its second largest gas producer Novatek and
its third largest bank Gazprombank, Washington targeted Putin's
allies, many of whom have become wealthy during his tenure.
The sanctions, which in effect close medium- and long-term
dollar funding, were also put on Vnesheconombank, VEB, a
state-owned bank that acts as payment agent for the government,
and eight arms firms, including the producer of the Kalashnikov
assault rifle.
The sanctions did not freeze those four companies' assets,
or stop U.S. firms from doing business with them and several
were quick to say it was business as usual. But Russia's
rouble-traded stock market and the rouble tumbled on opening.
Rosneft and Novatek were heavily hit, with both down more
than 5 percent. The MICEX index was off more than 3 percent.
In his harshest words yet about future ties with Washington,
Putin said the sanctions would damage U.S. energy companies and
bring relations to a "dead end." A Foreign Ministry official
said Moscow would hit back in a way that would be "painful" for
Washington.
The chief executive of Russia's VTB bank warned of
potentially devastating consequences for the global financial
system from sanctions which he called illegal, echoing the
sentiment of several Russian business leaders.
"Of course, these sanctions are inappropriate and of course
they do not correspond to the spirit or the legal standards of
existing international relations, in particular in the field of
finance and banking," Andrei Kostin, whose bank is Russia's
second largest, was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency.
"I believe that if we do not take measures to stop such
unilateral actions, we could see devastating consequences for
the global financial system."
EUROPE ON BOARD?
Obama, who warned of more sanctions if Russia did not take
concrete steps to ease the conflict, said Putin had so far
failed to take steps needed to resolve the crisis peacefully.
"We have emphasized our preference to resolve this issue
diplomatically, but that we have to see concrete actions and not
just words that Russia, in fact, is committed to trying to end
this conflict along the Russia- Ukraine border," he said.
Washington said on Wednesday that up to 12,000 Russian
combat forces were back on the border with Ukraine and that
weaponry was crossing over to pro-Russian separatists.
Obama's latest round of sanctions came after close
consultations with European leaders, who announced a
less-ambitious package. The ultimate impact of the U.S.
sanctions likely depends on whether the European Union follows
suit.
It is the first time the United States has imposed such
narrowly targeted measures as it seeks to inflict the maximum
impact on Russia, dependent on oil revenues, while avoiding any
immediate shock to global oil markets or U.S. and EU companies.
Both have already imposed several rounds of sanctions on
senior Russian and Ukrainian officials since the start of the
crisis, prompted when former pro-Moscow President Viktor
Yanukovich was toppled from power in February and followed a
month later by Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
But Russian commentators suggested that many in the European
Union were forced to support Washington's escalation and that
business would suffer.
"The United States thinks that their policy of 'isolating
Russia' will be payed for not just by themselves but by EU
countries. In Europe, this is very well understood and not
everyone is in agreement," Alexei Pushkov, a Putin loyalist and
senior member of parliament, said on Twitter.
ALLIES IN FOCUS
But the measures put Putin's allies in focus. Rosneft is led
by Igor Sechin, a friend of the Russian leaders since the 1990s
and Novatek is run by Gennady Timchenko, who is said by
political opponents to have been helped by Putin in creating his
former Gunvor oil trading empire.
He sold his stake in that company just before another round
of sanctions.
Gazprombank declined to comment.
Sechin, travelling with Putin in Brazil, rounded on the
sanctions, saying they were "unjustified, subjective and
unlawful, because the company has no role in the Ukraine
crisis".
While not worried by earlier asset freezes and travel bans
put on him personally, Sechin is increasingly upset over the
sanctions, believing that he has done a lot to U.S. investors
into Russia.
Rosneft is working with Exxon Mobil Corp on several
big oil projects in Russia.
Novatek was not available for comment. VEB declined to
comment.
It is not yet clear how large an impact the new measures
will have on Rosneft, which had sales of $40 billion in the
first quarter, about 8.6 percent of Russia's gross domestic
product, or the companies it does business with.
The new sanctions would not appear to prevent Rosneft from
selling its oil, but may raise questions about the company's
more than $15 billion worth of oil-related finance arrangements
with companies including BP, which now owns almost a
fifth of Rosneft, and Glencore.
Morgan Stanley, which is selling the majority of its
global physical oil trading operations to Rosneft, declined to
comment.
The sanctions stopped short of targeting Russia's Gazprom
, the world's largest natural gas producer and provider
of much of Europe's energy supplies. Gazprombank is 36
percent-owned by Gazprom.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Patricia Zengerle and Phil
Stewart in Washington, Adrian Croft in Brussels and Josephine
Mason, Edward McAllister, and Jonathan Leff in New York; and by
Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt in Moscow, Writing by
Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)