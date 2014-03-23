WRAPUP 3-NATO commander warns of Russian threat to separatist Moldova region

(Adds Schaeuble quote, G7 to meet on Monday)
* NATO commander warns of threat to Transdniestria
* Says Russian force on Ukraine border is "very, very
sizeable and very, very ready"
* Russian ambassador to EU says Russia has no expansionist
views
* U.S. Senator John McCain draws parallel between Putin and
Hitler
* Russian bank SMP says Visa, MasterCard resume processing
payments
By Adrian Croft and Aleksandar Vasovic
BRUSSELS/FEODOSIA, Ukraine, March 23 NATO's top
military commander said on Sunday Russia had built up a "very
sizeable" force on its border with Ukraine and Moscow may have a
region in another ex-Soviet republic, Moldova, in its sights
after annexing Crimea.
Russia was acting more like an adversary than a partner,
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Air Force General
Philip Breedlove said, and the 28-nation alliance should rethink
the positioning and readiness of its forces in eastern Europe.
Russian troops, using armoured vehicles, automatic weapons
and stun grenades, seized some of the last military facilities
under Ukrainian control on Saturday in Crimea, the Black Sea
peninsula that Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed
the day before.
Breedlove was one of several Western officials and
politicians to warn on Sunday that Russia may not stop there in
a crisis that has taken East-West relations lurching back
towards the Cold War since pro-Western protests in Ukraine
ousted Moscow-allied President Viktor Yanukovich last month.
"The (Russian) force that is at the Ukrainian border now to
the east is very, very sizeable and very, very ready," the NATO
commander told an event held by the German Marshall Fund
think-tank.
U.S. President Barack Obama's deputy national security
adviser Tony Blinken said the build-up might just be aimed at
intimidating Ukraine's new pro-Western leaders but that Russia
could invade the country's mainly Russian-speaking east. "It's
possible that they are preparing to move in," he told CNN.
A meeting of the G7 group of industrialised nations has been
hastily convened for Monday in the Netherlands to allow leaders
to discuss a response to Russia's actions. Obama will also meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for bilateral talks.
Russia said it was complying with international agreements
and had no plans to invade. It has called the soldiers who took
over Ukrainian bases in Crimea "self defence forces".
The United States and the European Union have targeted some
of Putin's closest political and business allies with personal
sanctions and have threatened broader economic sanctions if
Putin's forces encroach on other eastern or southern parts of
Ukraine with big Russian-speaking populations.
Germany, which has close trade ties with Russia, said the
European Union was united in its readiness to impose sanctions
on Russia if necessary, and that Moscow had the most to lose.
"None of us wants to escalate, but if Russia changes things
unilaterally, then it must know that we won't accept it and that
relations will be bad," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told
German television.
"VERY WORRISOME"
Ukrainian marine standards were still flying on Sunday
alongside the Russian flag at the Crimean base of Ukraine's top
military unit in Feodosia, but the Ukrainian troops were getting
ready to leave after the Russian military takeover.
"Our only issue is that we want to leave this place with
honour, weapons and vehicles," one Ukrainian soldier said.
Blinken said Washington was considering all requests for
military assistance from the government in Kiev, but that it
would be unlikely to prevent an invasion of Ukraine, which is
not part of NATO. Breedlove said the military alliance needed to
think about its eastern members, particularly the former Soviet
Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
"We need to think about our allies, the positioning of our
forces in the alliance and the readiness of those forces ...
such that we can be there to defend against it if required,
especially in the Baltics and other places," Breedlove said.
Breedlove said NATO was very concerned about the threat to
Transdniestria, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990
but has not been recognised by any United Nations member state.
About 30 percent of its half million population is ethnic
Russian and more than half of the total speak Russian as a
mother tongue.
Russia has 440 peacekeepers in Transdniestria plus other
soldiers guarding Soviet-era arms stocks. It launched a new
military exercise, involving 8,500 artillery men, near Ukraine's
eastern border 10 days ago.
"There is absolutely sufficient (Russian) force postured on
the eastern border of Ukraine to run to Transdniestria if the
decision was made to do that, and that is very worrisome,"
Breedlove said.
The speaker of Transdniestria's parliament has urged Russia
to incorporate the region, which lies to the west of Ukraine.
The new leaders in Kiev have said Moscow could seek to link up
pro-Russian regions in Moldova, and Georgia to Ukraine's east,
in a destabilising southern corridor with Crimea in the middle.
Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov was quoted
by the state's Itar-Tass news agency as saying Russia was
complying with international agreements limiting the number of
troops near its border with Ukraine.
Moscow's ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov,
said Russia did not have "expansionist views". Asked to give a
commitment that Russian troops would not move into Ukrainian
territory outside Crimea, he told Britain's BBC. "There is no
intention of the Russian Federation to do anything like that."
U.S. Senator John McCain, a Republican foreign policy
specialist, told the same BBC show that Putin's actions in
Ukraine were akin to those of Adolf Hitler in 1930s Germany.
"I think he (Putin) is calculating how much he can get away
with, just as Adolf Hitler calculated how much he could get away
with in the 1930s," McCain said.
"PANDORA'S BOX"
Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
underscored the huge potential repercussions of Russia's bid to
redraw national borders in Europe.
"I'm very worried the unlawful attempt to alter recognised
borders in our European neighbourhood, 25 years after the end of
the Cold War, will open Pandora's Box," he said.
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of
Russia, accepted on Sunday that Crimea was now "de facto" a part
of Russia, but said the annexation set a "bad precedent".
Western sanctions lost some of their sting on Sunday when
Russia's SMP bank, whose main shareholders were targeted by U.S.
sanctions, said Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc had
resumed payment services for its clients.
The bank said it was glad the two biggest international
payments systems had listened to its arguments to reverse
Friday's suspension of services as it was wrong to target the
bank, which was not itself subject to any sanctions.
Putin and Russian media had mocked the sanctions, which did
not stop the Russian military completing its takeover of
Ukraine's military bases in Crimea. Russia's defence ministry
said on Sunday that its flag was now flying over 189 Ukrainian
military installations on the peninsula.
The EU emphasised its support for the new pro-Western
government in Kiev, signing a political agreement with interim
Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk last week.
It also promised financial aid for the government - which
Moscow says came to power by a coup to overthrow Yanukovich
after he rejected an EU trade deal in favour of closer ties with
Russia - as soon as Kiev reaches a deal with the International
Monetary Fund. The IMF will report on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Alexandar Vasovic in Simferopol,
Alissa de Carbonnel and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and by Eric
Beech in Washington; Writing by Will Waterman and Philippa
Fletcher; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)