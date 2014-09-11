WRAPUP 3-Russia faces new U.S., EU sanctions over Ukraine crisis

* EU resolves argument over timing of new sanctions
U.S. to target Sberbank, tighten limits on other banks
Russia says it will respond to the new EU sanctions
governments agreed on Thursday to begin their new sanctions
against Russia over the Ukraine crisis on Friday but could lift
them next month if Moscow abides by a fragile truce, while the
United States prepared its own fresh sanctions.
The steps are the latest by the United States and the EU
following Russia's annexation of Crimea in March and what the
West sees as an effort since then to further destabilize Ukraine
by backing pro-Russian separatists with troops and arms.
President Barack Obama said he will provide details on the
new U.S. sanctions on Friday. The United States plans to
sanction Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and to
further limit other Russian banks' access to U.S. capital,
sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The 28 governments of EU member states last week agreed on
the new sanctions against Russia but spent several days
wrangling over their announcement and implementation.
Russia's foreign ministry said the approval of the new EU
penalties showed the European Union had "made its choice
against" the current peace road map aimed at ending the worst
confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
After EU ambassadors gave the go-ahead to the new sanctions
to go into effect on Friday, European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy said EU officials would conduct a review before the
end of September of how the truce reached last week between
Ukraine government forces and rebels was working. If Russia was
complying, some or all sanctions could be lifted, he said.
"If the situation on the ground so warrants," he said,
officials may submit to EU leaders "proposals to amend, suspend
or repeal the set of sanctions in force, in all or in part".
That enticement to Moscow to cooperate, while immediately
imposing new measures, reflects impatience on the part of some
leaders not to pull punches after less than a week of the truce
but also concern among others, especially those most heavily
dependent on Russian trade, not to provoke Moscow's retaliation.
The EU agreement on the timing of the sanctions followed a
phone call on Thursday involving Van Rompuy, British Prime
Minister David Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French
President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi, Cameron's spokesman said in London.
"If Russia genuinely reverses course, then of course the
European Union and others will return to the subject, but there
unfortunately has been very little evidence so far and that is
why you have the European Union going ahead," the spokesman
said.
Western powers have accused Russia of sending tanks and
troops into eastern Ukraine to prop up a rebellion by pro-Moscow
separatists. The Kremlin denies that and has responded with its
own sanctions and threats of more retaliation.
'A CHANGE OF DIRECTION'
Britain's Europe Minister David Lidington said he told
Russia's ambassador to London that EU sanctions were being
imposed as a direct response to Russian actions and "would
remain in place until we see evidence of a change of direction".
Moscow would take comparable measures in response to new EU
sanctions, Russian news agencies quoted a Foreign Ministry
spokesman as saying.
"Today, Brussels and the leaders of the EU nations need to
give a clear answer to EU citizens as to why they are putting
them under the risks of confrontation, economic stagnation and
unemployment," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The Russian response could include caps on used car imports
and other consumer goods, Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov
was quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying.
But a Kremlin spokesman was quoted by the Interfax news
agency as saying Russia is committed to helping enforce a peace
initiative in Ukraine despite the new EU sanctions.
Some European officials believe Moscow could use disruptions
to the natural gas deliveries on which the EU depends as its
trump card in the confrontation over Ukraine.
Poland's state-controlled gas importer PGNiG said
on Thursday it had received 45 percent less natural gas than it
requested from Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday.
Although Gazprom said Russian gas flows to Poland were
unchanged from the previous week, Poland said later that Gazprom
had promised to deliver contracted gas supplies to PGNiG on
Friday.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he had asked
officials to determine the reason for a drop of around 10
percent in supplies of Russian gas to Slovakia in recent days.
Ukraine imports around half of its gas needs from Russia,
and the EU meets a third of its demand through imports from
Russia, with 40 percent of that gas flowing through Ukraine.
The new EU sanctions are expected to put Russia's top oil
producers and pipeline operators, Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom
Neft, on a list of Russian state-owned firms that will not be
allowed to raise capital or borrow on European markets, an EU
diplomat said.
EU sanctions do not include the gas sector and in particular
state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest gas producer and the
biggest gas supplier to Europe.
But under the EU penalties, firms in the bloc will be barred
from providing drilling or well testing services for deepwater
oil exploration, Arctic oil exploration or production and shale
oil projects in Russia.
Battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod, aerospace
company Oboronprom and state-controlled United
Aircraft Corp (UAC) are also expected to face sanctions,
according to a draft obtained by Reuters.
The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising
capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity
exceeding 30 days," the draft document said.
An earlier round of EU sanctions barred EU nationals and
companies from buying or selling new bonds or equity with a
maturity of more than 90 days issued by major state-owned
Russian banks: Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank
, Vnesheconombank (VEB) and Russian
Agriculture Bank (Rosselkhozbank).
Under the new sanctions, EU nationals and companies may no
longer provide loans to the five banks. Trade in new bonds or
equity with a maturity exceeding 30 days, issued by the same
banks, will now be prohibited.
The EU will offer Russia more time to adjust to a European
trade pact with Ukraine at talks with Ukraine and Russia in
Brussels on Friday, diplomats say.
