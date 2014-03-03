WRAPUP 1-Putin builds up armour near Crimea, Russian assets plummet

* Ukraine border guards say build-up of Russian armoured
vehicles near Crimea
* Putin threatens invasion to protect Russian citizens
* Russian forces seize Crimea, no sign of them elsewhere
* Demonstrators fly Russian flag in south, east Ukraine
* Ukraine calls up reserves, potentially all men up to 40
* Russian central bank raises lending rate after rouble hits
all-time low
* Moscow stocks tumble 10 pct
By Natalia Zinets and Alissa de Carbonnel
KIEV/BALACLAVA, Ukraine, March 3 Ukraine said
Russia was building up armoured vehicles on its side of a narrow
stretch of water near the Ukrainian region of Crimea after
President Vladimir Putin said he had the right to invade his
neighbour, prompting a sell-off in Russian assets.
Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically after Putin's
declaration, provoking Moscow's biggest confrontation with the
West since the Cold War.
The Russian central bank raised its key lending rate 1.5
percentage points after the rouble fell 2.5 percent to an
all-time against the dollar at the opening of exchange
trading on Monday, while the MICEX index of Moscow stocks
tumbled 10 percent to 1,294 points. Russian gas monopoly Gazprom
, which supplies Europe through Ukraine, was down more
than 13 percent.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, head of a
pro-Western government that took power when former president
Viktor Yanukovich, a Russian ally, fled on Feb. 21 after three
months of street protests against his rule, said Putin had
effectively declared war on his country.
A Ukrainian border guard spokesman said on Monday that
Russian ships had been moving in and around the Crimean port
city of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet has a
base, and that Russian forces had blocked mobile telephone
services in some parts of Crimea.
He said the build-up of Russian armour was near a ferry port
on the Russian side of what is known as the Kerch Strait, which
separates the eastern edge of the Crimea peninsula and the
western edge of the Taman Peninsula.
The strait is 4.5 km (2.8 miles) wide at its narrowest point
and up to 18 metres (59 feet) deep.
"There are armoured vehicles on the other side of the
strait. We can't predict whether or not they will put any
vehicles on the ferry," the spokesman said by telephone.
The border guard spokesman did not say how many armoured
vehicles had gathered in Russian territory, opposite the city of
Kerch on the Ukrainian side of the strait.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defence
Ministry.
RUSSIAN FLAGS FLYING
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to
use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and
told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend
Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to
intervene.
Crimea has an ethnic Russian majority.
Russian forces have already bloodlessly seized Crimea - an
isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base.
On Sunday they surrounded several small Ukrainian military
outposts there and demanded the Ukrainian troops disarm. Some
refused, leading to stand-offs, although no shots were fired.
All eyes are now on whether Russia makes a military move in
predominantly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow
demonstrators have marched and raised Russian flags over public
buildings in several cities in the last two days.
Russia has staged war games with 150,000 troops along the
land border, but so far they have not crossed. Kiev says Moscow
is orchestrating the protests to justify a wider invasion.
Ukraine's security council ordered the general staff to
immediately put all armed forces on highest alert. However,
Kiev's small and underequipped military is seen as no match for
Russia's superpower might.
The Defence Ministry was ordered to stage a call-up of
reserves - theoretically all men up to 40 in a country with
universal male conscription, though Ukraine would struggle to
find extra guns or uniforms for significant numbers of them.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned Russia for what
he called an "incredible act of aggression" and threatened "very
serious repercussions".
"You don't just, in the 21st century, behave in 19th century
fashion by invading another country on a completely trumped-up
pretext," Kerry told CBS programme Face the Nation.
Kerry said Moscow still had a "right set of choices" to
defuse the crisis. Otherwise, G8 countries and other nations
were prepared to "to go to the hilt to isolate Russia".
"They are prepared to isolate Russia economically. The
rouble is already going down. Russia has major economic
challenges," he said. He mentioned visa bans, asset freezes and
trade isolation as possible steps. A Kremlin spokesman declined
to comment after Kerry's remarks.
Ukraine's envoy to the United Nations said Kiev would ask
for international military support if Russia expanded its
military action in his country.
NATO ambassadors met in Brussels to discuss next steps.
Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen accused Russia of
threatening peace and security in Europe.
Washington has proposed sending monitors to Ukraine under
the flags of the United Nations or Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe, where Moscow has a veto.
So far, the Western response has been largely symbolic.
Obama and others suspended preparations for a G8 summit in
Sochi, where Putin has just finished staging his $50 billion
winter Olympic games. Some countries recalled ambassadors.
Britain said its ministers would stay away from the Paralympics
due next in Sochi.
Britain's International Institute of Strategic Studies
estimates Kiev has fewer than 130,000 troops under arms, with
planes barely ready to fly and few spare parts for a single
submarine.
Russia, by contrast, has spent billions under Putin to
upgrade and modernise the capabilities of forces that were
dilapidated after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Moscow's
special units are now seen as equals of the best in the world.