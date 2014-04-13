版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 13日 星期日 09:42 BJT

WRAPUP 7-Ukraine prepares armed response as city seized by pro-Russia forces

* Separatists exchange gunfire with police

* Kiev condemns 'act of aggression' by Russia

* White House warns Moscow against military intervention

* U.S. Vice President Biden to visit Kiev

* "We want to join Russia," gunman says
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐