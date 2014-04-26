WRAPUP 3-G7 agrees new sanctions on Russia as observers held in Ukraine

* International observers held in separatist-controlled town
* Separatists accuse observers of spying for NATO
* U.S., EU could unveil sanctions as early as Monday
* They will target Kremlin "cronies" - U.S. officials
(Adds latest on observers, details)
By Thomas Grove
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 26 Leaders of the
Group of Seven major economies agreed to impose more sanctions
on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, where armed pro-Moscow
separatists have detained a group of international observers
they accuse of being NATO spies.
The pro-Western Kiev government said a Russian special
forces operative was behind what it called a kidnapping in the
eastern city of Slaviansk that is under the separatists'
control, and said the detainees were being used as a "human
shield".
Ukraine's state security service said the observers for the
Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were
being held "in inhuman conditions in the basement of the
terrorists' headquarters," and that one needed medical help.
"Russian authorities never condemned these terrorists and
this is the clear sign that the Russian regime supports these
gangsters," Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said.
Russia denies it is to blame for the crisis in eastern
Ukraine, where armed pro-Russian separatists have taken control
of about a dozen official buildings.
The Russian foreign ministry said it was working to resolve
the observer crisis, which it blamed on Kiev for failing to
ensure the mission's safety in "areas where the authorities do
not control the situation and where a military operation against
residents of their own country has been unleashed".
The observers, including nationals from Germany, Sweden,
Denmark, Poland and the Czech Republic, along with several
Ukrainian army officers accompanying them on the German-led
monitoring mission, were seized on Friday.
Russia's envoy to the Vienna-based OSCE said Moscow would
take all steps to free them, Russian media reported.
The separatists invited Russian journalists on Saturday into
a local security building they have seized and showed military
identification cards they said proved the detainees were spying
for NATO, according to reports in Russian media.
It is standard practice for serving military officers to be
seconded to OSCE missions.
U.S. TROOPS
One of the separatists, Yevgeny Gorbik, told reporters: "We
are urgently checking their activities, where they were and what
they were doing."
Asked what would happen to the detainees, he said: "I don't
know. It's not up to me to decide. Those at the top will
decide."
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said: "I urge
everyone with responsibility and influence in Ukraine and Russia
to urgently do everything and use all their influence to ensure
the observers are released immediately and safely."
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed
the Ukraine situation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov
by telephone on Saturday "with an accent on possible steps to
de-escalate the situation," the Russian ministry said.
The OSCE has dispatched a negotiating team to the region to
try to secure the observers' release, a German government source
said.
The Ukraine crisis has brought relations between Russia and
the West to their lowest ebb since the Cold War, and is
increasingly turning into a military stand-off.
Russia has massed troops and helicopters on the border with
Ukraine, while NATO has deployed extra forces in eastern Europe,
saying they are needed to reassure its allies.
Yatseniuk said Russian military aircraft entered Ukrainian
airspace seven times overnight.
"The only reason is to provoke Ukraine ... and to accuse
Ukraine of waging war against Russia," the prime minister told
reporters before cutting short a visit to Rome.
Washington deployed 150 paratroopers to Lithuania on
Saturday. A total of 600 U.S. troops have now arrived in Poland
and the former Soviet Baltic states.
"As threats emerged, we see who our real friends are,"
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said as she greeted the
troops at the Siauliai air base.
Without mentioning Russia, she said the presence of U.S.
troops would "repel those who encroach on stability in Europe
and peace in the region".
"The numbers are not important. If just one of our guests is
harmed, this would mean an open confrontation, not with
Lithuania but with the United States of America."
"DOOR REMAINS OPEN"
U.S. officials said new sanctions targeting "cronies" of
President Vladimir Putin could be unveiled as early as Monday
unless Russia moved fast to defuse the crisis.
In a joint statement, G7 leaders said Russia had not taken
any concrete steps to implement an accord, signed in Geneva,
intended to rein in illegal armed groups.
"Instead, it has continued to escalate tensions by
increasingly concerning rhetoric and ongoing threatening
military manoeuvres on Ukraine's border," it said.
"We have now agreed that we will move swiftly to impose
additional sanctions on Russia."
But it added: "We underscore that the door remains open to a
diplomatic resolution of this crisis."
The European Union will name 15 more Russians subject to
asset freezes and a travel ban on Monday and senior EU diplomats
will meet the same day to discuss the next steps, EU sources
said.
Putin acknowledged for the first time this week that
sanctions were causing difficulties for Russia, though he said
the impact was not "critical".
Standard & Poor's cut Russia's sovereign long-term debt
rating on Friday, making it more expensive for the government to
borrow money. That forced the central bank to raise its key
interest rate to limit a fall in the rouble.
Russian banks have been moving funds out of foreign accounts
in anticipation of sanctions.
Russia has threatened to cut off gas to Ukraine, which would
have a knock-on effect on customers further west because many
pipelines transit the country. Officials from the EU and
Ukraine met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss technical ways to
reduce the impact of a cut-off.
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova in Donetsk, Ukraine,
Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, Nigel Stephenson and Jason Bush in
Moscow, James Mackenzie in Rome, and Madeline Chambers and
Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Writing by Christian Lowe and Robin
Pomeroy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)