WRAPUP 2-Moscow May Day parade lauds Putin as rebels seize more Ukraine buildings

By Nigel Stephenson and Thomas Grove
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Ukraine, May 1 Russia staged a
huge May Day parade on Moscow's Red Square for the first time
since the Soviet era on Thursday, with workers holding banners
proclaiming support for President Vladimir Putin after the
seizure of territory from neighbouring Ukraine.
Thousands of trade unionists marched with Russian flags and
those of Putin's ruling United Russia party onto the giant
square beneath the Kremlin walls, past the red granite mausoleum
of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.
Many banners displayed traditional slogans for the annual
workers' holiday, such as "Peace, Labour, May". But others were
more directly political, alluding to the crisis in Ukraine where
Russia's annexation of Crimea in March precipitated the biggest
confrontation with the West since the Cold War.
"I am proud of my country," read one banner. "Putin is
right," said another.
In eastern Ukraine, where a number of government buildings
have been seized by armed groups seeking union with Russia, the
security situation deteriorated further.
Separatists stormed the prosecutor's office in the city of
Donetsk, throwing rocks, firecrackers and teargas at riot police
defending officials they accused of working for the
Western-backed government in Kiev.
Rebels in the city, capital of a province of about 4 million
people, have declared a "People's Republic of Donetsk" and
called a referendum on secession for May 11, undercutting a
planned presidential election in Ukraine two weeks later.
Ukraine's leaders - who came to power in February when the
previous Moscow-backed president was toppled after months of
protests - conceded on Wednesday they were "helpless" to counter
the fall of government buildings and police stations in the
Donbass coal and steel belt, source of around a third of the
country's industrial output.
The International Monetary Fund warned that if Ukraine lost
territory in the east it would have to redesign a $17 billion
bailout of the country, probably requiring additional financing.
Having seized buildings in the capital of the easternmost
province, Luhansk, on Tuesday, gunmen took control at dawn on
Wednesday in the nearby towns of Horlivka and Alchevsk.
DIPLOMAT EXPELLED
Citing the situation in the east, acting Ukrainian President
Oleksander Turchinov signed a decree reinstating compulsory
military service for men aged between 18 and 25.
The Kiev government, along with its Western allies, accuses
Moscow of orchestrating the uprising. The United States and
European Union have imposed sanctions in response to Russia's
annexation of Crimea and involvement in eastern Ukraine.
Russia denies having any part in the rebellion, but has
warned it reserves the right to intervene to protect ethnic
Russians and has massed tens of thousands of troops on its
western frontier with Ukraine.
The U.S. and EU sanctions, while not hitting Russian
industry directly, have hurt the economy by scaring investors
into pulling out capital. The IMF cut its outlook for Russian
economic growth this year to just 0.2 percent on Wednesday and
said Russia was already "experiencing recession".
U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa said its Chief
Executive Klaus Kleinfeld had cancelled plans to attend Putin's
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum later this month. A
company spokesman confirmed that U.S. officials had urged Alcoa
not to send its top executive.
Kiev ordered the expulsion of Russia's military attaché on
Thursday, saying it had caught him "red-handed" receiving
classified information from a colonel in Ukraine's armed forces
on the country's cooperation with NATO.
A spokeswoman for Ukraine's security service, the SBU, said
the attaché had been handed over to the Russian embassy and
ordered to leave, though she was not sure if he had left yet.
In Moscow, Putin, unlike Soviet-era leaders, did not
personally preside at the parade from atop Lenin's mausoleum.
But he carried out another tradition from those days by awarding
"Hero of Labour" medals to five workers at a ceremony in the
Kremlin. He revived the Stalin-era award a year ago.
Putin has described the break-up of the Soviet Union as a
tragedy and overturned decades of post-Cold War diplomacy in
March by declaring Moscow's right to intervene in former Soviet
republics to protect Russian speakers.
NATO said on Thursday it was looking at ways to bring former
Soviet state Georgia, which Russia invaded in 2008, "even
closer" to the military alliance. Russian forces defend two
breakaway Georgian regions, comprising a fifth of its territory.
James Appathurai, NATO Special Representative for the
Caucasus, said he would not let Russia's words or actions
influence the final decision on whether to make Georgia a full
member. Moscow strongly opposes Georgia joining NATO.
Last week France and Germany assured Georgia that a deal
bringing it closer to the EU would be sealed soon.
Romania, a former member of the Soviet bloc that now belongs
to NATO, called on Thursday for the United States and the
Western alliance to boost their military presence in the
country. This would promote stability in the Black Sea region
and "deter any other destabilising initiatives", the foreign
ministry said in a statement.
PATRIOTIC UPLIFT
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya 24 TV that more
than 100,000 people had marched through Red Square. "This is not
by chance, because there is a patriotic uplift and a good mood
in the country," he said from the square.
Russian television also showed footage of a May Day parade
in Crimea's capital Simferopol, with Russian flags and banners
reading "Crimea is Russia. Welcome home."
"We are sure that the current patriotic uplift in Crimea
will spill over into the whole Russian Federation," Interfax
news agency quoted Crimea's pro-Moscow leader Sergei Aksyonov as
telling journalists.
The intervention in Ukraine has been enormously popular in
Russia. One opinion poll on Wednesday showed 82 percent support
for Putin, his highest rating since 2010.
"Western sanctions won't affect us. Crimea was historically
part of Russia, and it's only right that we've become whole
again," said Tatyana Ivanova, a worker from Moscow Housebuilding
Factory No. 1 celebrating May Day with four colleagues.
Putin has also revived the Soviet-era practice of staging
massive displays of military firepower on Red Square to mark May
9, the anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany in
World War Two and one of the most important days in the Soviet
and Russian calendars.
Central Moscow streets have been partially closed in recent
days as tanks and mobile rocket launchers rehearse for that
parade next week.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Alexander Winning,
Vladimir Soldatkin, Margarita Antidze, Natalia Zinets, Allison
Martell, Radu Marinas and Matt Robinson; Writing by Will
Waterman; Editing by Peter Graff and David Stamp)