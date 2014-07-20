WRAPUP 1-U.S. presses case against Russia on downed jet as horror deepens

* U.S. says missile system brought in from Russia
* Rebel treatment of victims' remains "grotesque" -Kerry
* Bodies stored on refrigerated train stuck in rebel area
* Ukraine says separatists hamper access to crash site
* Britain says Russia faces "pariah" status
By Anton Zverev and Matt Spetalnick
HRABOVE, Ukraine/WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.
Kerry demanded that Moscow take responsibility for actions
of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine whom Washington
suspects of downing the jet with a missile, and expressed
disgust at their "grotesque" mishandling of the bodies.
Television images of the rebel-held crash sites, where the
remains of victims had lain decomposing in fields among their
personal belongings, have turned initial shock and sorrow after
Thursday's disaster into anger.
Emotions ran high in the Netherlands, the home country of
about two thirds of the 298 people who died in the Boeing 777.
The Dutch foreign minister has said the nation is "furious" to
hear bodies were being "dragged around", while relatives and
church leaders demanded they be rapidly returned home.
However, the departure of dozens of corpses loaded into
refrigerated railway wagons was delayed on Sunday as Ukrainian
officials and rebels traded blame over why the train had not yet
left the war zone, and where or when international investigators
would be able to check it.
In Washington, Kerry criticised Russian President Vladimir
Putin and threatened "additional steps" against Moscow.
"Drunken separatists have been piling bodies into trucks and
removing them from the site," he said on NBC television on
Sunday. "What's happening is really grotesque and it is contrary
to everything President Putin and Russia said they would do."
Moscow denies any involvement in the disaster and has blamed
the Ukrainian military. While stopping short of direct blame on
Moscow, Kerry put forward the most detailed U.S. accusations so
far that Russia provided the insurgents with the sophisticated
anti-aircraft systems used to down the aircraft.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond echoed the
criticism, urging Moscow to ensure international investigators
had access to the crash sites. "Russia risks becoming a pariah
state if it does not behave properly," he told Sky television.
After lying for two days in the summer heat, the bodies had
been removed from much of the crash site by Sunday, leaving only
bloodstained military stretchers along the side of the road.
Emergency workers, who have to navigate reporting both to
the authorities in Kiev and the rebels who control the crash
site and other areas in the Donetsk region, will now need to
pick through the debris spread across the Ukrainian steppe.
As Ukraine accused the rebels of hiding evidence relating to
the loss of the airliner, a separatist leader said items thought
to be the stricken jet's "black boxes" were now in rebel hands.
U.S. CASE
Kerry said the United States had seen supplies moving into
Ukraine from Russia in the last month, including a 150-vehicle
convoy of armoured personnel carriers, tanks and rocket
launchers given to the separatists.
It had also intercepted conversations about the transfer to
separatists of the Russian radar-guided SA-11 missile system
which it blames for the Boeing 777's destruction. "It's pretty
clear that this is a system that was transferred from Russia,"
Kerry said in an interview on CNN.
"There's enormous amount of evidence, even more evidence
that I just documented, that points to the involvement of Russia
in providing these systems, training the people on them," he
said on CBS.
The disaster has sharply deepened the Ukrainian crisis in
which the separatists in the Russian-speaking east have been
fighting government forces since protesters in Kiev forced out a
pro-Moscow president and Russia annexed Crimea in March.
The United States has already imposed sanctions on
individuals and businesses close to Putin but Kerry indicated
that President Barack Obama might go further. "The president is
prepared to take additional steps," he told Fox News, although
he ruled out sending in U.S. troops.
European Union ministers should be ready to announce a fresh
round of sanctions at a meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs
Council this week, said a statement from British Prime Minister
David Cameron's office, issued after telephone calls with French
President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"They ... agreed that the EU must reconsider its approach to
Russia and that foreign ministers should be ready to impose
further sanctions on Russia when they meet on Tuesday," it said.
The leaders also agreed to press Putin to ensure
investigators had free access to the crash site.
IDENTIFICATION SPECIALISTS
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all efforts were
focusing on getting the train loaded with bodies to territory
controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.
The European security organisation, the OSCE, was
negotiating with the separatists, he said, adding that a team of
victim identification specialists was likely to enter the crash
site on Monday.
While Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko issued a renewed
appeal for backing from the international community, some
European nations, with an eye to their trade links with Russia,
have been less enthusiastic about confronting Moscow.
Kerry challenged the Europeans to be more assertive. "It
would help enormously if some countries in Europe that have been
a little reluctant to move would now recognise this wakeup call
and join the United States and President Obama in taking the
lead, and also stepping up," he said.
A spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council, Andriy Lysenko,
accused the rebels of a cover-up. "The terrorists are doing
everything to hide the evidence of the involvement of Russian
missiles in the shooting down of that airliner," he told a news
conference in Kiev.
He said the rebels had taken debris and bodies from the
crash site in trucks, tampering with a scene that investigators
need to be secure to have a chance of determining what and who
caused the plane to plunge into the steppe.
A separatist leader said items thought to be the "black box"
voice and data recorders from the airliner had been found.
"They are under our control," Aleksander Borodai, prime
minister of the self-styled Donetsk People's Republic, told a
news conference.
MEMORIAL SHRINE
OSCE observers visited part of the crash site for a third
day on Sunday. Just before their arrival, emergency workers
found parts of three more bodies and put them in black body bags
on the side of a road.
At the site where the cockpit fell, in a field of sunflowers
near the village of Razsypnoye, residents had made a small
memorial shrine of flowers, candles in tiny jars and brightly
coloured teddy bears.
Photocopied pictures of children and families killed in the
disaster, apparently from news coverage of the victims, had been
set out on the grass.
All bodies, including that of a woman who had lain naked
under a tarp about 50 metres away, had been removed.
"There were five or six over here, and two or three over
there," said a young man with a rifle guarding the site, who
declined to give his name. "They took the bodies away to the
morgue. Firstly, they were decomposing. And secondly, the smell
was horrible."
(Additional reporting by Peter Graff in Hrabove; Pavel
Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and Elizabeth Piper in Kiev, Jim Loney,
Doina Chiacu and Ayesha Rascoe in Washington, William James in
London and Nicholas Vinocur in Paris; Writing by Giles Elgood
and David Stamp; Editing by Tom Heneghan)