UPDATE 4-Train carrying MH17 bodies reaches government-held Ukrainian city

* Victims' bodies to be handed to Netherlands
* Some remains still at crash site - OSCE
* EU ministers delay action on further sanctions
* Russia challenges accusations that separatists behind
disaster
(Adds address by Malaysian PM to parliament)
By Anton Zverev and Peter Graff
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 22 A train carrying the
remains of many of the 298 victims of Malaysia Airlines flight
MH17 arrived in a Ukrainian government-held city on Tuesday on
the first leg of their final journey home to be reclaimed by
their families.
Five refrigerated wagons containing 200 body bags reached
the city of Kharkiv after pro-Russian separatists agreed to hand
over the plane's black boxes to Malaysian authorities and the
bodies to the Netherlands, where many victims had lived.
The train slowly rolled into the grounds of an arms industry
plant, where the remains are due to be unloaded and flown to the
Netherlands for the lengthy process of identification. A
spokeswoman for a Dutch team of forensic experts in Kharkiv said
departure was not expected before Wednesday.
A representative of the OSCE European security watchdog said
there were still human remains left where the Boeing 777 hit the
ground in eastern Ukraine last Thursday. "We did not observe any
recovery activity in place," spokesman Michael Bociurkiw said
after his group inspected the site earlier in the day.
The jet was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it
was shot down near Donetsk, a stronghold of pro-Russian rebels,
where fighting with Ukrainian troops flared again on Tuesday.
Western governments have threatened Russia with broader
sanctions for what they say is its backing of the militia.
However, they are struggling to agree a response, and European
Union ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday delayed action
for a few days.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would urge the
separatists to allow a full investigation which the Netherlands
said it would lead. Malaysia said it would send the black boxes
to a British lab for analysis.
"Here they are, the black boxes," separatist leader
Aleksander Borodai told journalists at the headquarters of his
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic as an armed rebel
placed the boxes on a desk.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, speaking to parliament
in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, maintained his stand that blame
should not be apportioned pending an investigation.
"A few hours after MH17 crashed, officials in the U.S. and
Ukraine claimed it was shot down," Najib said.
"If that is true, we criticise the party believed to be
responsible. However, we are not pointing fingers at anyone at
this stage, until evidence has really been obtained."
Najib's cautious approach enabled him to work through
intermediaries to reach Borodai and broker a deal to retrieve
the black boxes and secure the release of the bodies.
A small group of Malaysian air crash experts became the
first international accident investigators to reach the site on
Tuesday, escorted by a convoy of international monitors and
heavily armed separatist fighters.
As they went about their work, loud explosions were heard on
the outskirts of Donetsk, some 60 km (40 miles) from the site
One shell was sticking out from a hole outside a residential
block with a pool of blood next to it.
"A woman was killed here, her son was sitting next to her
crying," said Tamara Lelyk, a 73-year-old cleaning lady.
The shooting down of the airliner has sharply deepened the
Ukrainian crisis, in which separatist gunmen in the
Russian-speaking east have been fighting government forces since
pro-Western protesters in Kiev forced out a pro-Moscow president
and Russia annexed Crimea in March.
SANCTIONS
Putin said a Ukrainian military "tank attack" on Donetsk was
"unacceptable" and urged the West to put pressure on Kiev to end
hostilities.
But Ukraine's parliament approved a presidential decree to
call up more military reserves and men under 50 to fight the
rebels in eastern Ukraine and to protect the border where there
is a concentration of Russian troops.
Andriy Lysenko, a spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council,
said 13 Ukrainian troops were killed in fighting in the east in
the last day when "terrorists" attacked the army and their
roadblocks 20 times.
The rival sides were now fighting around the city of
Lysychansk, about 130 km northeast of Donetsk, he said. Kiev
also said it recaptured the adjacent town of Severodonetsk and
the rebels confirmed they were forced out.
Shaken by the loss of life on the airliner, Western
governments have threatened Russia with stiffer penalties.
In Brussels, EU foreign ministers raised the possibility for
the first time of restricting Russian access to European capital
markets, defence and energy technology, asking the executive
European Commission to draft proposals this week.
France said it would deliver a second helicopter carrier to
Russia despite opposition from the United States and Britain,
highlighting the difficulties in reaching an agreement on a
response from Western powers.
Diplomats say more serious sanctions against whole sectors
of the Russian economy will depend largely on the line taken by
the Netherlands, because of the high number of Dutch victims.
At the United Nations, the Security Council unanimously
adopted a resolution on Monday demanding those responsible "be
held to account and that all states cooperate fully with efforts
to establish accountability".
It also demanded that armed groups allow "safe, secure, full
and unrestricted access" to the crash site.
Putin noted an increased use of language of "ultimatums and
sanctions" towards Russia and called for more dialogue with the
West.
Alexei Kudrin, a former Russian finance minister and loyal
Putin ally, warned that rising anti-Western rhetoric during the
crisis could isolate the nation and derail its modernisation.
"The political landscape in our country has changed
significantly," he told the state-run ITAR-TASS news agency. "We
have again become the West's adversaries."
ACCESS
U.S. President Barack Obama said it was time for Putin and
Russia "to pivot away from the strategy that they've been taking
and get serious about trying to resolve hostilities within
Ukraine." He said Russia had a direct responsibility to compel
separatists to cooperate with the investigation.
European security monitors said gunmen stopped them
inspecting the site on Friday and Ukrainian officials have said
separatists tampered with evidence at the crash site.
But the spokesman for the European security monitors said
they had unfettered access on Monday, and a Dutch victims
identification team was allowed to inspect the storage of the
bodies in refrigerated rail cars before they left for Kharkiv.
The Malaysian crash experts walked through the wheat fields
by the wreckage, making notes and taking photographs on Tuesday.
Russia's Defence Ministry has challenged Western accusations
that pro-Russian separatists were responsible for shooting down
the airliner and said Ukrainian warplanes had flown close to it.
The ministry also rejected accusations that Russia had
supplied the rebels with SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
- the weapon said by Kiev and the West to have downed the
airliner - "or any other weapons".
