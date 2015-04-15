版本:
Ukraine will increase gas imports to 25 bcm in 2015 -Interfax Ukraine

KIEV, April 15 Ukraine plans to increase imports of natural gas to 25 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2015 from 19.5 bcm last year, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted energy minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn as saying on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk had said earlier in the day that Ukraine's gas consumption could fall to 40 bcm this year from 42.5 bcm last year. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by David Goodman)
