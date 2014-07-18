版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 13:23 BJT

UPDATE 1-Indonesian president instructs airlines to avoid Ukraine, Gaza

(Adds Garuda statement)

JAKARTA, July 18 Indonesia's president said on Friday he had instructed national airlines to avoid flying over Ukraine and the Gaza Strip after a Malaysian airliner with 298 people aboard was shot down.

"I have issued instructions for Indonesian airlines to avoid conflict areas, especially Ukraine ... and the Gaza Strip," President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said in a televised address.

World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of the Malaysia Airlines plane over eastern Ukraine, killing everyone on board.

Indonesia's Garuda Airlines said in a statement that it did not pass through Ukraine in its non-stop Jakarta-Amsterdam route. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ron Popeski and Stephen Coates)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐