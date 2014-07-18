版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 09:37 BJT

BRIEF-Allianz lead insurer and Willis broker for jet shot down in Ukraine -Bloomberg

July 18 Bloomberg:

* Allianz SE is lead hull and liability reinsurer on a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet that was shot down in Ukraine - Bloomberg

* Allianz says much too early to comment on reports about the incident -Bloomberg

* Willis Group Holdings Plc brokered the coverage of the jet-Bloomberg Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐