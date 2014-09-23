REFILE-Italy seizes assets of Putin ally and judo partner Rotenberg

(Fixes spelling in headline)
ROME, Sept 23 Italian authorities seized
property worth about 30 million euros ($40 million) belonging to
companies controlled by a close associate of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, targeted by EU and U.S. sanctions, a finance
police official said on Tuesday.
Arkady Rotenberg, Putin's regular judo partner, was named in
July by both Brussels and Washington among targets of sanctions
imposed against Moscow over the war in eastern Ukraine.
The official, who declined to be quoted by name, said police
had targeted assets belonging to a Rome-based company called
Aurora 31, controlled by Rotenberg through a Cyprus-based firm.
Among the real estate was an apartment in Cagliari in
Sardinia as well as villas elsewhere on the island, a villa in
Tarquinia, near Rome, and a hotel in the centre of Rome.
The official said a villa in Sardinia, owned directly by
Rotenberg, had also been seized.
According to the U.S. Treasury, Rotenberg and his brother
Boris won contracts worth about $7 billion for the Sochi Winter
Olympic Games as well as other valuable contracts from
state-controlled gas firm Gazprom.
There was no answer to calls to Aurora 31's offices.
A receptionist at the hotel in Rome said service there was
continuing as normal.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Louise
Ireland)