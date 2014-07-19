Putin, Merkel discuss downed plane investigation, peace talks-Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on Saturday on the
need to urgently stop hostilities in Ukraine's southeast and
begin peace talks, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders also stressed the importance of a thorough
and objective investigation of all the circumstances of the
downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane.
"It was noted that it is of fundamental importance to resume
consultations within the contact group with representatives of
the protest regions as well as the implementation of the Russian
initiative for the presence of the OSCE observers at two
checkpoints on the Russian-Ukrainian border," the Kremlin said.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)