Russian foreign minister tells West to put Ukrainian people first

MOSCOW, March 3 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Russia's western partners on Monday to put aside geopolitical calculations and think about the Ukrainian people.

"We call for a responsible approach, to put aside geopolitical calculations, and above all to put the interests of the Ukrainian people first," he said in Geneva on a live feed broadcast to Moscow.

He said all sides should stand by a Feb. 21 agreement, which agreed on undertaking constitutional reforms.
