Russia says agrees with U.S. to use their influence to stop Ukraine hostilities

MOSCOW, July 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed on Saturday
that both countries will use their influence on the two sides of
the Ukraine conflict to end hostilities, Russia's Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
The parties also agreed that all evidence from the downed
Malaysian airplane, including flight recorders, should be made
available for international investigation and that experts
should be given access to work on the site.
"It was stressed that the conflict in Ukraine has no
military solution and can only be resolved peacefully through
the elaboration of a national consensus," the ministry said of
the telephone call between Kerry and Lavrov.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)