UPDATE 2-Kerry tells Russia's Lavrov investigators must get access to Ukraine crash site

(Adds State Department comments on Kerry's phone call with
Lavrov)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, July 19 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, stressed that investigators must get
full access to the site of the Malaysia Airlines crash in
Ukraine, the State Department said.
Kerry told Lavrov the United States is "very concerned" over
reports that the remains of victims and debris from the site of
Thursday's crash have been removed or tampered with, the
department said in a statement.
Kerry said Washington was also concerned over denial of
"proper access" to the crash site in eastern Ukraine for
international investigators and monitors from the Organization
for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the statement said.
In an earlier account of the phone call, the Russian Foreign
Ministry said Lavrov and Kerry had agreed that all evidence from
the downed plane, including flight recorders, should be made
available for international investigation and that experts
should be given access to work on the site.
"(They) agreed on the main - it is necessary to ensure an
absolutely unbiased, independent and open international
investigation of the Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine
on July 17," the ministry said.
The State Department's account of the call did not mention
agreement, reflecting the Obama administration's view that
Russian President Vladimir Putin's government should exert more
pressure on pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian
government.
While stopping short of blaming Russia for the crash of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in which 298 people died,
President Barack Obama accused Russia on Friday of failing to
stop the violence that made it possible to shoot down the plane.
The United States has said the plane was hit by a surface-to-air
missile fired from rebel territory.
According to Moscow's account of the call, Kerry and Lavrov
said all sides should continue to work toward the goals outlined
on April 17 in Geneva aimed at ending hostilities and launching
a transparent settlement process involving all Ukrainian
regions.
"Lavrov and Kerry have agreed to use the influence of Russia
and the United States on the opposing Ukrainian sides in order
to encourage them to move in that direction," the Russian
ministry said.
The State Department put the onus on Russia, saying Kerry
urged Russia to take "immediate and clear actions to reduce
tensions in Ukraine."
Such actions would be to "call on pro-Russia separatists in
eastern Ukraine to lay down arms, release all hostages and
engage in a political dialogue toward peace with the Ukrainian
government; to halt the flow of weapons and fighters into
eastern Ukraine; and to allow OSCE observers to help secure the
border," the State Department said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Maria Kiselyova in
Moscow; Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall
and Mohammad Zargham)