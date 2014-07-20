UPDATE 3-Kerry tells Russia's Lavrov investigators must get access to Ukraine crash site

(Adds Kerry's spokeswoman, details of incident, WSJ report,
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, July 19 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, stressed that investigators must get
full access to the site in eastern Ukraine where a Malaysian
airliner was shot down.
The State Department said Kerry told Lavrov the United
States is "very concerned" over reports that the remains of
victims and debris from the site of Thursday's crash, which is
under the control of pro-Moscow separatist rebels, have been
removed or tampered with.
Kerry said Washington was also concerned over the denial of
"proper access" to the crash site for international
investigators and monitors from the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe, a State Department statement said.
"This is unacceptable and an affront to all those who lost
loved ones and to the dignity the victims deserve," Kerry's
spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said in a later statement. "We urge
Russia to honor its commitments and to publicly call on the
separatists to do the same."
In an earlier account of the phone call, the Russian Foreign
Ministry said Lavrov and Kerry had agreed that all evidence from
the downed Malaysia Airlines plane, including flight
recorders, should be made available for an international
investigation and that experts should be given access to work on
the site.
"(They) agreed on the main - it is necessary to ensure an
absolutely unbiased, independent and open international
investigation of the Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine
on July 17," the ministry said.
The State Department's account of the call did not mention
agreement, reflecting the Obama administration's view that
Russian President Vladimir Putin's government should exert more
pressure on pro-Russian separatists fighting the Ukrainian
government.
While stopping short of blaming Russia for the crash of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, in which 298 people died,
President Barack Obama accused Russia on Friday of failing to
stop the violence that made it possible to shoot down the plane.
The United States has said the plane was hit by a
surface-to-air missile fired from rebel territory.
MOUNTING EVIDENCE
U.S. officials describe as convincing audio recordings that
the Ukrainian government has released purporting to be of
Russian officers and rebels discussing shooting down the plane.
Moscow has repeatedly denied Kiev's accusations that it is
supplying manpower and hardware across the frontier to the
rebels.
Driving home its assertion that the Boeing 777 was hit by a
Russian SA-11 radar-guided missile, Ukraine's Western-backed
government said it had "compelling evidence" the battery was not
just brought in from Russia but manned by three Russian citizens
who had now taken the truck-mounted system back over the border.
U.S. officials have said authorities are trying to determine
exactly who fired the Russian-made missile, whether Russian
operatives aided in the attack, and how the weapon was delivered
to rebel-held territory..
On Saturday evening, the Wall Street Journal reported that
U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Moscow likely
provided rebels with sophisticated anti-aircraft systems in
recent days, matching evidence put forward by Ukraine.
The Journal cited U.S. officials as saying they now suspect
that Russia supplied the rebels with multiple SA-11 systems by
smuggling them in with other equipment, including tanks.
U.S. officials believe the systems were moved back into
Russia after the plane was shot down, buttressing what Ukraine
charges is an attempt by the rebels and their Russian advisers
to cover up their involvement, the Journal said.
According to Moscow's account of the phone call, Kerry and
Lavrov said all sides should continue to work toward the goals
outlined on April 17 in Geneva aimed at ending hostilities and
launching a settlement process involving all Ukrainian regions.
"Lavrov and Kerry have agreed to use the influence of Russia
and the United States on the opposing Ukrainian sides in order
to encourage them to move in that direction," the Russian
foreign ministry said.
The State Department put the onus on Russia, saying Kerry
urged Russia to take "immediate and clear actions to reduce
tensions in Ukraine."
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Matt Spetalnick in WASHINGTON and
Maria Kiselyova in MOSCOW; Writing by Frances Kerry; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall, Mohammad Zargham and Paul Tait)