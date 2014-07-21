版本:
Malaysian Prime Minister to make "significant announcement" on MH17

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is due to make a "significant announcement" about Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 around midnight Kuala Lumpur time (1600 GMT), according to officials in the country.

No other details were immediately available.

The Boeing 777-200ER, which was on a scheduled flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur with 298 passengers and crew, was shot down over Ukraine on 17 July. There were no survivors. (Reporting By Siva Govindasamy; editing by Mike Collett-White)
