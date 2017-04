KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said on Saturday he believed Russia was doing its best to ensure a safe route to the site of the downed Flight MH17.

"They are trying their level best to assist Malaysia to ensure we have a safe site," he told reporters.

A Malaysia Airlines official said all airlines make their own threat analysis.

"I believe we did not make a mistake," he said. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Writing by Nick Macfie)