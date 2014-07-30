版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 16:01 BJT

Mastercard says Western sanctions have no impact on Russia business

MOSCOW, July 30 Mastercard said on Wednesday a new round of sanctions imposed by the West had no impact on its business in Russia.

"Today's actions are specific to certain banks' access to the U.S. capital market. They do not impact our business," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐