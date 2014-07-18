版本:
Merkel: Ukraine truce needed for inquiry into downed Malaysia plane

BERLIN, July 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday a ceasefire was needed in Ukraine to allow a rapid independent investigation into the downing of a Malaysian airliner over eastern Ukraine, adding that there were signs it was shot down.

"We need to start an independent investigation as quickly as possible. A ceasefire is needed for that and it's important that those responsible are brought to justice," she said at a news conference in Berlin.

"There are many indications that the plane was shot down so we have to take things very seriously."

Merkel said the latest events had made it clear that a political solution needed to be found for Ukraine and called on Russia to work towards such a solution. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin)
