Merkel says situation is now more complicated in eastern Ukraine

BERLIN, July 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday the situation in eastern Ukraine had become more complicated even though pro-Russian separatists now controlled less territory than they had done previously.

"You have to see that the area that has been taken by the separatists at the moment has become smaller and the number of people who are suffering under them has got smaller, but where they are the situation has generally become harder at the moment than it was," she said at a news conference in Berlin. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Writing by Michelle Martin)
