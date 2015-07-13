Australia urges support UN tribunal plan for downed Malaysian jet

SYDNEY, July 14 Australia urged the United
Nations Security Council on Tuesday to support the establishment
of an international tribunal to prosecute those suspected of
downing Malaysia Airlines jet MH17 in eastern Ukraine
last year.
Malaysia, part of the 15-member council until 2016,
distributed a draft resolution on the tribunal last week, which
it hoped could be adopted later this month. It is a joint
proposal with Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ukraine.
However, the move has been dismissed by Russia, which is a
veto-wielding permanent member on the 15-member council, along
with France, Britain, China and the United States. Russia has
the option of blocking the proposal if it is put to a vote.
"The establishment of an international criminal tribunal ...
would send a clear message that the international community will
not tolerate acts that threaten international peace and security
by endangering civil aviation," Australian Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop said in a statement.
"A tribunal established by the Council would ensure broad
international support for prosecutions and would maximise the
prospects of securing international cooperation, which will be
necessary for an effective prosecution," she said.
Malaysia Airlines MH17 was shot down a year ago with 298
passengers on board, two-thirds of them Dutch. It crashed in
Ukrainian territory held by Russian-backed separatists.
Ukraine and Western countries accuse rebels in eastern
Ukraine of shooting down the plane with a Russian-made missile.
Moscow has rejected accusations it supplied the rebels with
SA-11 Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul
Tait)