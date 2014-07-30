版本:
Moscow Exchange suspends share trading on main market

MOSCOW, July 30 The Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended share trading at 1200 GMT on its main market where the most liquid assets are traded.

No reason was given for the suspension. The exchange said it would announce when it would resume trade. (Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
