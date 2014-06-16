Ukraine's Naftogaz files lawsuit against Gazprom in Stockholm court

KIEV, June 16 Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit at the Stockholm arbitration court to try to recover $6 billion in what it said were overpayments to Russian exporter Gazprom.

Naftogaz said in a statement it was also demanding a "fair and market price" for natural gas supplies from Gazprom, which said earlier on Monday that it had restricted supplies to Kiev after it missed a deadline to pay $1.95 billion in gas debts.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)