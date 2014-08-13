Ukraine's Naftogaz warns of possible gas transit disruptions

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from highs on doubts over Trump tax plan
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
KIEV Aug 13 Ukrainian state-owned gas company Naftogaz said on Wednesday European companies should look into purchasing gas on the Russia-Ukraine border, warning of potential disruptions to supplies arising from the gas pricing row.
"Naftogaz considers it its duty to warn European partners of possible risks," the company said in a statement.
The firm also said that any Ukrainian sanctions against Russia would not necessarily lead to "automatic sanctions" against Russian gas monopoly Gazprom. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
