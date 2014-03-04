版本:
NATO to intensify assessment of Ukrainian conflict's impact

BRUSSELS, March 4 NATO allies stand in solidarity in the face of the Ukraine crisis and will intensify their assessment of how it affects the alliance's security, NATO Secretary-general Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting of NATO ambassadors, convened at the request of Poland, Rasmussen also said Russia continued to violate its international commitments towards Ukraine despite calls for Moscow to de-escalate the conflict.

"NATO allies stand together in the spirit of strong solidarity in this grave crisis. We undertake to intensify our rigorous ongoing assessment of the implications of this crisis for our alliance's security," Rasmussen told reporters.
