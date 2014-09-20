Russia's Yamal LNG project may tap wealth fund in 2014 - EconMin

| SOCHI, Russia, Sept 20
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 20 Russia's Novatek
may get funds from the National Wealth Fund for its
Yamal LNG project before the year-end, a minister said, as part
of government plans to support sanction-hit companies.
Russia's No.2 gas producer, co-owned by an ally of President
Vladimir Putin, Gennady Timchenko, was put on the Western
sanctions list over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis,
limiting its ability to raise funds in Western markets.
The government has pledged to support sanctions-hit
companies irrespective of their shareholder structure, using
National Wealth Fund as one of the options. Under the plan, NWF
may buy bonds issued by some of such firms.
The Economy Ministry received Novatek's request for support
in the amount of 100 billion to 150 billion roubles ($2.6-3.9
billion) - in line with the figures provided by Finance Ministry
on Friday.
"We will give our conclusion on the strategic importance of
this project in October and by the end of the year I think we
can move toward granting the NWF funds," Deputy Economy Minister
Nikolai Podguzov said on Saturday.
Podguzov added that Novatek's bonds that the NWF could buy
would likely carry an interest equal to an annual inflation rate
plus 1 percentage point and have a maturity of around 20 years.
Novatek leads the $27 billion Yamal LNG project in Russian
Arctic, which is expected to more than double Russia's share on
the global liquefied natural gas market. France's Total
and China's CNPC co-own the project.
"As far as I understand, the project is in a high stage of
realisation. There could be a situation when certain financing
sources will drop out and might have to be replaced by NWF,"
Podguzov said on the sidelines of an economic forum in the
Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Russian state development bank VEB along with Gazprombank
- both sanctioned by the West - are coordinating
fundraising for Yamal LNG on the Russian side.
China Development Bank Corporation is coordinating
China financing, earlier estimated by Timchenko at around $20
billion. Vladimir Dmitriev, VEB's chairman, told reporters on
Friday that VEB may support Yamal LNG separately as well.
(1 US dollar = 38.4275 Russian rouble)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Louise Heavens)