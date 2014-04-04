UPDATE 1-Obama briefs congressional leaders on Ukraine crisis

(Updates with Obama meets Democratic and Republican leaders of
the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives) )
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, April 3 President Barack Obama
brought congressional leaders to the White House on Thursday for
talks on the Ukraine crisis, with diplomatic efforts between the
United States and Russia facing a hard slog.
A week after a trip to Europe that was dominated by meetings
to discuss ways to react to Russia's annexation of Crimea, Obama
sat down with Democratic and Republican leaders of the U.S.
Senate and the House of Representatives.
Obama last spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Friday by telephone. Since then, U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry has engaged in discussions with his Russian counterpart,
Sergei Lavrov, about a diplomatic outcome to the dispute.
But no such resolution has presented itself, and Russia has
shown no sign of loosening its grip on Crimea in what Moscow
says is an effort to ensure the safety of ethnic Russians in the
region.
Obama and European leaders agreed last week to impose
sanctions against targeted sectors of the Russian economy, like
its energy industry, should the Russian military move deeper
into Ukraine.
The allies are also discussing ways to bolster NATO and
increase the allied presence in member nations near Russia like
the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.
A White House official said Obama and Vice President Joe
Biden met with the two top Democrats in Washington, Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy
Pelosi, and their Republican counterparts, House Speaker John
Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Obama told them that "the United States continues to lead a
coordinated international effort to support Ukraine and isolate
Russia for its violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and
territorial integrity," the White House official said.
Earlier on Thursday, Obama signed legislation passed earlier
in the week by Congress to provide $1 billion in loan guarantees
for the cash-strapped Ukraine government.
The White House official said Obama also discussed with the
congressional leaders his participation in a nuclear security
summit in Brussels and his talks with Pope Francis at the
Vatican and with Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah near Riyadh.
But with Ukraine as the central foreign policy challenge in
recent weeks, most of the more than hour-long meeting was about
the standoff with Russia.
White House spokesman Jay Carney, at his daily news
briefing, objected to Russia's increase in natural gas prices
for Ukraine and said markets should determine prices.
He spoke after Russian natural gas producer Gazprom
announced it would virtually double the gas price for
Urkraine to $485 per 1,000 cubic meters this month, which
Ukraine said was politically motivated.
"That kind of action taken coercively against Ukraine is
something we oppose," Carney told reporters.
"We believe that markets should determine energy prices," he
said.
(Editing by Sandra Maler and Jan Paschal)