UPDATE 4-Obama pledges U.S. help for Malaysian plane probe, talks to Putin

By Jeff Mason
NEW YORK, July 17 President Barack Obama
directed U.S. officials on Thursday to do all they could to
support an investigation into what caused a Malaysian jetliner
to crash in a Ukraine war zone and pledged support to the
affected countries as the probe moves forward.
Obama went ahead with a trip to tout infrastructure
investment in Delaware and to raise money for Democrats in New
York despite the incident in which 295 people, including
reportedly 23 Americans, lost their lives.
Before leaving the White House, Obama held a phone call with
Russian President Vladimir Putin after the United States on
Wednesday imposed the most wide-ranging sanctions yet on Moscow
for its actions in Ukraine.
During the call, which came at Moscow's request, Putin
informed Obama about the downed plane.
"I can confirm that President Putin near the end of this
morning's phone call with President Obama noted the early
reports of a downed passenger jet near the Russia-Ukraine
border," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of blame over the
incident, cranking up global pressure for a way out of a bloody
local conflict that risks fueling a new Cold War.
Obama made brief remarks about the plane at the beginning of
a speech about roads and bridges in Wilmington, Delaware.
"It looks like it may be a terrible tragedy," he said. "I've
directed my national security team to stay in close contact with
the Ukrainian government. The United States will offer any
assistance we can to help determine what happened and why."
Vice President Joe Biden said it appeared that the downing
of the jetliner near the Ukraine-Russia border was not an
accident and that the passenger jet apparently was "blown out of
the sky."
"This is truly a grave situation," he said during a speech
in Detroit. The two leaders said the United States was working
to confirm reports that Americans had been on board.
Both Obama and Biden spoke on the phone with Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko, offering assistance to help
determine what happened to the downed Boeing 777.
Obama and his Ukrainian counterpart emphasized that evidence
from the crash must remain in Ukraine so that international
investigators had a chance to look at all of it.
Obama also called Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to
express condolences and offer U.S. support.
ADDS UNPREDICTABLE ELEMENT
The crash injected an unpredictable element into the
increasingly violent confrontation between Ukraine and
Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Republican lawmakers, who have called for tough U.S. action
against Moscow over Ukraine, quickly called for retaliation
against Russia if it were found to have been involved in the
crash.
"I believe there should be serious consequences if we find
out that it was either Russian agents, Russian equipment or
Russians directly that was responsible for the downing of this
airliner," New Hampshire Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte said in
a speech in the U.S. Senate.
Obama, determined not to appear to be a hostage of world
events, continued with his trip after warning Putin that the
United States could impose more sanctions on Russia if Moscow
did not take steps to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.
The new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia included
penalties against Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft
and other energy, financial and defense firms.
In Wilmington, Obama ate a hamburger with a supporter at a
diner after shaking hands and hugging children in the
restaurant.
In New York, he attended Democratic fundraisers that were
not open to the press.
Seeking to show that Obama was on top of the crisis despite
his travel, the White House said he convened separate calls with
Secretary of State John Kerry and senior members of his national
security team, including CIA Director John Brennan, after Air
Force One arrived in New York.
"The president was briefed on our ongoing efforts to support
the Ukrainian government and a prompt international
investigation into what took place," the White House said.
"The president directed his national security team to
continue offering whatever assistance is necessary to advance
the international effort to determine what happened."
