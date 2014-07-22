Obama, Dutch leader say Russia faces further costs over Ukraine

SEATTLE, July 22 President Barack Obama and
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte agreed in a telephone call on
Tuesday that Russia must face increasing costs if it continues
to support violent separatists in Ukraine, the White House said
in a statement.
"The president welcomed the action taken today by the
European Union's Foreign Affairs Council strongly condemning the
actions leading to this tragedy and preparing additional
sanctions against those destabilizing Ukraine," the White House
said in a statement about the call.
"The president and prime minister noted their concerns about
further evidence that Russia is continuing to send weapons and
fighters across the border to support the separatists, while
continuing to mass its own forces," it added.
The two men also agreed that once the remains of the victims
from the Malaysian flight that was shot down over Ukraine were
returned to their home countries, the priority must be to make
the crash site open to international investigators for a full
probe.
Obama is in Seattle on a fundraising trip for Democrats.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)