Additional sanctions on Russia still an option -White House

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, July 22 The United States is continuing to review its sanctions on Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine, including the downed Malaysian airliner shot down last week, and is willing to consider additional costs, the White House said on Tuesday.
The United States also would welcome additional steps to impose costs on Russia, particularly from Europe, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
"Our willingness to consider adding additional costs is something that continues to be a live option," Earnest said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: