EU's Oettinger: 50 pct chance of Russia-Ukraine gas breakthrough

BERLIN Oct 29 There is a 50:50 chance of a
breakthrough in Wednesday's round of gas supply talks between
Russia and Ukraine, the European Union's outgoing energy
commissioner said.
Guenther Oettinger told Germany's ZDF TV that a lot had been
achieved so far in the three-way negotiations, but when asked
what the chances were of a breakthrough, he answered: "Fifty
percent."
Russia cut off gas flows to Kiev in mid-June, adding to
East-West tensions triggered by Russia's annexation of Ukraine's
Crimea and fighting in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
Talks brokered by the European Commission to try to resolve
the supply dispute ended without a deal last week.
The negotiations broke down over Ukraine's inability to
assure Russia it could settle unpaid bills and provide cash
upfront for future supplies.
"We need financial resources for the advance payment of new
gas deliveries," Oettinger said, adding that the price that had
been agreed for Ukraine to pay Russia's Gazprom - $385
per thousand cubic metres - in advance for deliveries was fair.
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the European Union
and United States last Friday to help cash-strapped Ukraine
raise funds to pay for Russian gas purchases.
