Rosneft says Exxon still continues to work with it in Arctic

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 20 Russia's biggest oil
producer Rosneft said on Saturday that Exxon Mobil
was still continuing exploration drilling at their joint
project in the Arctic Kara Sea.
"The work on the University well is continuing according to
plan. We are satisfied with the decision of the U.S. regulator
which gave the relevant permission to Exxon," Larisa Kalanda, a
vice president of Rosneft, told reporters.
Exxon said on Friday that the U.S. Treasury Department gave
it a short extension to wind down a rig at the well, beyond the
14 days outlined in the sanctions targeting Western cooperation
with Russia's oil sector in response to Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Toby Chopra)