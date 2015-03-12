Poland asks to buy Tomahawk missiles from US for new submarines

WARSAW, March 12 Poland's Defence Minister
Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday he has asked the United States
whether the European nation could buy Tomahawk missiles for its
new submarines.
"One of the capabilities we want them (the submarines) to
have is cruise missiles," Siemoniak told public radio, following
a report by daily newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
Siemoniak also said around 10,000 NATO soldiers will take
part in military exercises in Poland this year, among them
around 5,000 members of the so-called Spearhead, the newly
created NATO quick-reaction force.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)