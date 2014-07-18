Ukraine's Poroshenko talks to Merkel, Cameron airline investigation

MOSCOW, July 18 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British
Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday about the international
team investigating the circumstances of Malaysian airliner
tragedy, his press service said.
"The president stressed that the black boxes from the
aircraft should remain with international experts and not be
passed to a third country by terrorists," his press service said
in a statement.
"He invited German and British experts to get involved in
the work."
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper,
editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)