Russia's Putin, Dutch PM discuss probe into plane crash - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the phone in the early hours of Tuesday to discuss an international investigation into the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

It was the second time in three days that Putin has spoken to Rutte about the crash, in which 298 people died, of which 193 were Dutch citizens.

The Kremlin said the "direct and full access of experts to the tragedy site" for further investigation by the United Nation's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was discussed.

"In this light, the need for immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the conflict zone was stressed again," the Kremlin added.

Later on Tuesday, Russian ambassador to Malaysia Lyudmila Vorobyeva called for the investigation into the downing of MH17 to be led by the "international community" and not Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)