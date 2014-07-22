Russia's Putin, Dutch PM discuss probe into plane crash - Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin
spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the phone in the
early hours of Tuesday to discuss an international investigation
into the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in Ukraine, the
Kremlin said.
It was the second time in three days that Putin has spoken
to Rutte about the crash, in which 298 people died, of which 193
were Dutch citizens.
The Kremlin said the "direct and full access of experts to
the tragedy site" for further investigation by the United
Nation's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was
discussed.
"In this light, the need for immediate and unconditional
ceasefire in the conflict zone was stressed again," the Kremlin
added.
Later on Tuesday, Russian ambassador to Malaysia Lyudmila
Vorobyeva called for the investigation into the downing of MH17
to be led by the "international community" and not Ukraine.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill)