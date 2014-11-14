Russia's Putin says sanctions run counter to international law

MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the
Ukraine crisis ran counter to the principles of the G20 group of
major and developing economies and were against international
law.
Putin also told the state news agency TASS in an interview
before a G20 summit in Australia that Russia's reserves were
large enough to cope with any new crisis.
Putin said he did not rule out that Russia's top oil company
Rosneft would receive money from the National Welfare
Fund but said that a full analysis of the company's needs was
necessary.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)