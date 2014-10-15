Putin says gas transit to Europe via Ukraine still problematic

MOSCOW Oct 15 Russian natural gas transit
through Ukraine to Europe is still problematic and alternative
supply routes, such as the planned South Stream pipeline, should
be used to solve the issue, President Vladimir Putin said in an
interview.
Moscow halted gas supplies to Ukraine in June over unpaid
debts and pricing disagreement.
This has sparked concerns about the possible disruption of
Russian gas supplies which transit Ukraine en route to Europe,
something which has occurred twice in the past decade.
"As for the future of Russian gas exports to Europe, the
problem of transit across the Ukrainian territory remains. One
of the more obvious solutions might be to diversify the delivery
routes," Putin told the Serbian daily Politika, ahead of a
visit.
Putin is set to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Petro
Poroshenko this week in an attempt to resolve a crisis over
Ukraine, where an armed conflict between pro-Moscow rebels and
government forces has claimed the lives of more than 3,000
people.
Natural gas supplies will also be discussed.
To avoid supplies disruption and bypass Ukraine, Russia has
built the Nord Stream gas pipeline directly to Germany across
the Baltic Sea. The planned South Stream pipeline would cross
the Black Sea to southern Europe with plans to start supplies
next year.
That project has irked the European Union, which is trying
to reduce reliance on energy from Russia which meets a third of
the EU's gas demand.
EU regulations have also limited Nord Stream's ability to
pump gas at full capacity, something that would require full
access to an inland OPAL pipeline from Germany to the Czech
Republic.
EU authorities, citing tension in Ukraine, have asked for a
delay until at least the end of October on whether to allow
Russia greater access to that pipeline.
"We hope that the European Commission will finally make a
decision in the nearest future about the use of the Opal gas
pipeline at full capacity," Putin said.
He also said that South Stream would significantly
contribute to the integrated energy security in Europe.
"It will benefit everybody, Russia as well as European
consumers, including Serbia," he said.
