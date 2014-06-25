UPDATE 6-Russia's Putin renounces right to send troops to Ukraine

* Parliament had given him mandate for intervention
By Kevin Liffey and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW/VIENNA, June 24 President Vladimir Putin
asked Russia's upper house on Tuesday to revoke the right it had
granted him to order a military intervention in Ukraine in
defence of Russian-speakers there.
Minutes before he spoke, Kiev said pro-Russian rebels in
east Ukraine had shot down a military helicopter, most likely
killing all nine on board. It was the most serious breach of a
temporary ceasefire agreed in talks between government and
rebels less than 24 hours earlier.
Putin's move received a cautious welcome in the West as a
sign Moscow was ready to help engineer a settlement in Ukraine's
largely Russian-speaking east, where a pro-Russian uprising
against Kiev began in April.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called it a "first
practical step" following Putin's statement of support last
weekend for Poroshenko's peace plan for eastern Ukraine.
But later he told security chiefs to "open fire without
hesitation" if government forces came under attack, and "did not
rule out bringing the ceasefire regime to an early end" if
rebels continued to breach it, his press service said.
Putin himself said he now expected Ukraine to begin talks on
guaranteeing the rights of its Russian-speaking minority, which
Russia would continue to defend.
"It is not enough to announce a ceasefire," he told
reporters on a visit to Vienna. "A substantive discussion of the
essence of the problems is essential."
In the March 1 resolution, the Federation Council had
granted Putin the right to "use the Russian Federation's Armed
Forces on the territory of Ukraine until the social and
political situation in that country normalises".
That resolution, together with Russia's March annexation of
Crimea from Ukraine, helped push East-West relations to their
lowest ebb since the Cold War and led the United States and
Europe to impose sanctions on Moscow.
The Federation Council was due to discuss the reversal
requested by Putin on Wednesday and expected to approve it.
NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said: "We expect Russia to
withdraw its troops and military infrastructure from the
Ukrainian border, end its support for armed separatist groups,
and the flow of weapons and mercenaries across its border, as
well as denounce publicly separatist violence in Ukraine."
EU SANCTIONS
A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
declined comment when asked whether Putin's step would reduce
the likelihood of tougher sanctions being agreed at an EU summit
in Brussels on Friday.
The White House welcomed Putin's backing for the ceasefire,
but said there must be "tangible actions" to defuse the crisis.
President Barack Obama spoke with British Prime Minister
David Cameron and agreed that the United States and the European
Union would "work to implement additional coordinated measures
to impose costs on Russia" if it failed to take immediate steps
to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, the White House said.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden also spoke with Poroshenko and
"underscored the importance of having monitors in place to
verify violations of the ceasefire, as well as the need to stop
the supply of weapons and militants from across the border," the
White House said.
Even the limited sanctions already imposed by Washington and
the EU have chilled investor sentiment in Russia at a time when
its economy is already on the brink of recession.
However, signs that the crisis in eastern Ukraine may be
easing have helped markets regain ground. News of Putin's
decision on Tuesday pushed the rouble-based MICEX up 2.2
percent to its highest level since November, and the
dollar-denominated RTS index up 3.8 percent to its
highest close since January.
At 1730 GMT, the rouble was up 0.9 percent against
the dollar, which fell below 34 roubles for the first time since
January.
There was no word on the progress of peace talks, at which
Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe are represented alongside rebel leaders and Kiev's
representative, former president Leonid Kuchma.
But it was clear that the ceasefire, due to expire on Friday
morning, was under heavy strain.
The Ukrainian helicopter downed near the rebel stronghold of
Slaviansk was carrying technicians who were installing equipment
to monitor violations of the peace plan, the government said.
Igor Strelkov, the top rebel commander in Slaviansk, was
quoted on a rebel Facebook page as saying: "Talks with them (the
Kiev government) are possible only from a position of strength."
Elsewhere, a witness said rebels had opened fire on two
Ukrainian armoured personnel carriers leaving Donetsk airport,
which is under government control. Kiev said three servicemen
were killed in rebel attacks on military posts and checkpoints.
But rebels accused government forces of firing first.
Putin himself appeared to cast doubt on a central element of
Poroshenko's plan: that rebels should lay down their weapons.
He said it was "pointless" to demand this when far-right
militants who had helped to topple Moscow-backed president
Viktor Yanukovich in February had not been disarmed by Kiev.
Russia itself has already pulled back tens of thousands of
troops it had moved close to the border earlier in the crisis.
Those troops had also provided an unspoken threat to support
the well-equipped but sometimes disunited rebels in eastern
Ukraine against government forces trying to wrest back the towns
and administration buildings they had seized.
Like many of eastern Ukraine's Russian speakers, Moscow was
infuriated by the fall of Yanukovich after he pulled out of an
association agreement with the EU in favour of closer relations
with Moscow, Kiev's former master within the old Soviet Union.
Russia denies accusations from Kiev and the West that it has
helped foment the separatist unrest and knowingly allowed
military equipment to cross into Ukraine or built up forces
along the 1,900-km (1,200-mile) joint border.
However, the election last month of billionaire businessman
Poroshenko as president appears at least to have reduced fears
in Moscow and eastern Ukraine that the ex-Soviet republic was
being run by far-right nationalists ready to trample over the
rights of the large Russian-speaking minority in the east.
Since then, the rebels have been gradually losing ground in
a conflict where scores have been killed on both sides.
On Friday, Poroshenko is set to sign a free trade agreement
with the EU - the very pact that Yanukovich rejected in January
under heavy pressure from Russia, which had wanted Ukraine's 45
million people to join its own Eurasian Economic Union.
Russia is certain to respond by raising trade barriers to
Ukrainian exports in order to protect its markets, further
fraying an economic relationship already badly soured by
Ukraine's refusal to accept an increase in the price of Russian
gas, imposed after Yanukovich was ousted.
Russia's Gazprom has now cut off the gas, and its
CEO Alexei Miller repeated on Tuesday in Vienna that Kiev must
settle $1.95 billion of its debt and pay up front for future
supplies before the taps can be reopened.
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela
Baczynska; and Jeff Mason in Washington; Writing by Kevin
Liffey; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ken Wills)